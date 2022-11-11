The New Beginnings Sweepstakes

The host of the top ranked Zen Parenting podcast and mother of three reveals a calmer, more self-aware parenting approach for parents to effectively teach and support their children: say less, but listen more.

We can’t always plan for what’s next—that’s been made more and more clear in the past few years. The truth is that life is never predictable, especially as parents. What is possible is your unlimited capacity for compassion, and caring—for yourself and for your children. As you navigate the uncertainty with openness and humility, you find the clarity, connection and community that is Zen Parenting.Using the seven chakras, therapist Cathy Cassani Adams discusses parenting issues such as school pressure, self-care, emotional intelligence, mental health, sexuality and gender, and more, while offering concrete examples and strategies to help you wake up to your life as a parent:: Establish your physical, emotional, and mental foundation: Practice creativity and how to access your emotions: Establish a sense of self for yourself and your kids: Experience openheartedness, empathy, and compassion: Discover genuine and meaningful communication: Explore mindfulness, meditation, and your own intuition: Connect to something greater than yourself