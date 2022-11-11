The New Beginnings Sweepstakes
Paint by Sticker Kids: Unicorns and Magic
Workman Publishing
Paint by Sticker Kids has taken off! The four previous titles combined have 761,000 copies in print worldwide and are showing strong sales across a whole swath of retailers. Now introducing title number five, Paint by Sticker Kids: Unicorns and Magic, hitting the sweet spot of fantasy, this Paint by Sticker title includes everything kids need to create ten bright and colourful illustrations of some of their favourite fairy tale creatures and settings. There are two colourful unicorns (which happen to be among the very top toy trends of 2018), a friendly dragon, and a delicate fairy. There’s a mermaid swimming with a school of fish. There’s a beautiful princess, a wise old wizard, a misty tower, and that familiar setting for so many classic stories, a snug little cottage.
Creating sticker art is pure fun and a nice change of pace from markers and crayons. Simply find the numbered sticker, peel it, place it in the right space, and little by little, a mesmerising fantasy image comes to life in the modern “low-poly” style that uses geometric shapes. The card-stock pages are perforated, so artwork can be easily removed for framing. Plus, there’s no mess to clean up! And attention, parents: This activity, perfect for rainy days, travel, or when you’re all gathered around the kitchen table, also helps kids practice recognising and learning numbers in an interactive, stress-free way. But don’t mention it.
Paint by Sticker Kids: Dinosaurs
Workman Publishing
And now add dinosaurs–what could be better? Kids will have a blast “painting” an armored Ankylosaurus, and an agile Velociraptor, now known to have been covered in feathers. And don’t forget about the king of them all: a ferocious T-Rex, which could eat 500 pounds of meat in one bite! New to the series, on the back of each image is a paragraph of lively text packed with facts about the dinosaur pictured, how it lived, and how to pronounce its name.
Designed especially for children and their smaller hands, the Paint by Sticker Kids series offers a quiet, completely absorbing, no-mess activity that–bonus!–encourages kids to practice number recognition without them even thinking they’re doing math. The way it works is simple: Find the numbered sticker, peel it, and place it in the right space. Add the next, and the next–and see the images come to life in the “low-poly” style that uses geometric shapes. The card-stock pages are perforated, allowing the artwork to be easily removed so kids can hang them up as decorations or proudly display them on the fridge. In other words, hours and hours of artistic fun with none of the hassle or cleanup!
The Kids' Book of Chess and Starter Kit
Harvey Kidder; George Ermos (Illustrator)
A complete beginner’s kit, including the beloved Kids’ Book of Chess, an illustrated instructional chessboard, and a set of 32 chess pieces!
From how to set up the board and make your first move to learning the notorious “blitzkrieg”–a lightning-swift mate-in-four–here is the kit with everything you need to learn and play chess, including a set of sturdy, environmentally friendly cardboard pieces you can build in the classic Staunton design, an illustrated chessboard with helpful reminders on how each piece moves, and a 96-page book filled with lively illustrations and focusing on the game’s historic origins on a medieval battlefield. The Kid’s Book of Chess teaches the game so effectively it’s sold over one million copies. It’s your move!
Kit includes The Kids Book of Chess an illustrated instructional chessboard and a set of 32 chess pieces to build plus a fabric storage bag to keep them in.
Read and approved for accuracy by the US Chess Federation.
Crayola: Ellie’s Crayon Adventure
by Sarah Glenn Marsh
by Crayola LLC
Illustrated by Tiffany Rose
Welcome to a world of infinite colors!
When Ellie and her class take a field trip to the Crayola Factory to learn how crayons are made, they are greeted by rooms full of color and bustling with activity. From mixing pigments to wrapping and sorting, there are machines and people hard at work at every turn. There are even magical creatures called color catchers who travel the world in search of Pacific Blue, Wild Watermelon, and Sunglow who really steal the show. But it isn't until Ellie accidentally knocks into some equipment that she and her friends learn just how limitless the world of color possibilities can be.
Bake Infinite Pie with X + Y
by Eugenia Cheng
Illustrated by Amber Ren
Aspiring bakers will embrace this charming picture book about baking pie by using simple math, from one of the world’s most creative and celebrated mathematicians.
X + Y are dreaming of baking infinite pie. But they don’t know if infinite pie is real. With the help of quirky and uber-smart Aunt Z, and a whole lot of flour and butter, X and Y will learn that by using math they can bake their way to success!
This charming and tasty story from mathematician and author of How to Bake Pi, Eugenia Cheng, reassures young readers that math doesn’t have to be scary—especially when paired with pie!
Additional back matter includes: a letter from Eugenia encouraging readers not to be intimidated by math, explanations of the math concepts explored in the book, and a recipe for Banana Butterscotch Pie!
“The love child of David Macaulay and Captain Underpants” (Kirkus), this hilarious kid-friendly guide to the science and physics of light explains prisms, magnifying glasses, TV screens, and more.
The Invention Hunters travel the globe in their flying museum collecting the world’s greatest inventions! This time, they’ve landed at an elementary school’s science lab, and these silly scientists think they’ve collected incredible specimens of banjos, flowerpots, and even a yeti’s tooth. But what they really discover — with a kid as their guide — is how prisms, magnifying glasses, cameras, and TV screens use light to work!
Using simple explanations and diagrams, and a heaping helping of humor, the Invention Hunters make the perfect companions for curious kids who are ready to learn about science, physics, engineering, history, and more.
You Are Not a Sh*tty Parent
Carla Naumburg
Of course you think you’re doing a sh*tty job. Every parent does. It’s pretty much a byproduct of our society, with its incessant demands coupled with the in-your-face competitiveness parents see on social media. Unfortunately, the pandemic only made things worse, as parents juggled the stresses of helping their kids navigate online schooling while they also had to work from home. All of which makes Carla Naumburg’s new book utterly necessary. Author of How to Stop Losing Your Sh*t with Your Kids, with 149,000 copies in print, Naumburg delivers her message right up front–You Are Not a Sh*tty Parent–that all parents need to hear and believe in. And she does it with her singular understanding, relatably funny voice, and keen insights.
You don’t react calmly to every situation? That doesn’t make you a sh*tty parent. You’d rather hide in the back of the closet than play dolls with your child (because you hate dolls)–nope, doesn’t mean you’re a sh*tty parent. The fact is, great parenting is not the same thing as perfect parenting. Great parenting starts with true self-compassion, the kind that means you don’t judge yourself. Harnessing this self-compassion is the key to giving yourself a break and embracing your best qualities as a parent. There are four evidence-based elements of self-compassion–noticing, connection, curiosity, and compassion of course–and Naumburg gives tangible steps for how to use each to help parents reduce their anxiety, trust their instincts, move past the guilt and become a calmer, more confident parent. Which, in the end, benefits your child as much as you.
The host of the top ranked Zen Parenting podcast and mother of three reveals a calmer, more self-aware parenting approach for parents to effectively teach and support their children: say less, but listen more.We can’t always plan for what’s next—that’s been made more and more clear in the past few years. The truth is that life is never predictable, especially as parents. What is possible is your unlimited capacity for compassion, and caring—for yourself and for your children. As you navigate the uncertainty with openness and humility, you find the clarity, connection and community that is Zen Parenting.
Using the seven chakras, therapist Cathy Cassani Adams discusses parenting issues such as school pressure, self-care, emotional intelligence, mental health, sexuality and gender, and more, while offering concrete examples and strategies to help you wake up to your life as a parent:
Chakra One—The Right to Be: Establish your physical, emotional, and mental foundation
Chakra Two—The Right to Feel: Practice creativity and how to access your emotions
Chakra Three—The Right to Act: Establish a sense of self for yourself and your kids
Chakra Four—The Right to Love and Be Loved: Experience openheartedness, empathy, and compassion
Chakra Five—The Right to Speak and Hear Truth: Discover genuine and meaningful communication
Chakra Six—The Right to See: Explore mindfulness, meditation, and your own intuition
Chakra Seven—The Right to Know: Connect to something greater than yourself
“This book is my new favorite guide for parenting, to be sure. But it's also a master class in a life well-lived.”
—Dr. John Duffy, author of Parenting the New Teen in the Age of Anxiety and The Available Parent