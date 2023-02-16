The Unfurling of Spring



by Maia Toll in Health & Well-being

As sunlit hours reach into the evenings and we yearn to connect with the world around us, allow yourself to embrace this season of growth, of expansion, of moving outward.

Many times upon a time, there was an oak tree. This particular oak tree grew at the wood’s edge, in easy reach of the fields beyond. Each year, as autumn came to a close, the tree would throw its acorns toward the sunlit meadow. Each spring, tiny, perfect, miniature oak trees would rise from the soil and begin to unfurl their leaves. As the years went on, the forest expanded, oak tree by oak tree, each tree stretching toward the next open patch of sky.

Illustration © Kate O’Hara



During the time of unfurling, when the days begin to stretch longer and all of nature is yearning toward the sun, inhale the world around you. Feel your lungs and your rib cage expand as you suck in the scents of spring. Allow the energy of this season to awaken your own energy, to encourage an expansive dream or a creative quest.

This is the time of year to set intentions for your own growth. Pause in the hustle-bustle of daily life and tune in to your heart.

What do you want?

Who do you want to be?

How do you want to show up for yourself and others?

Breathe in these questions. Then, on an out breath, exhale your desires into the world.

Excerpted and adapted from Maia Toll’s Wild Wisdom Companion © Maia Toll.

Share This

9781635861297

Maia Toll Maia Toll is the author of The Wild Wisdom series, including The Illustrated Herbiary, and The Night School. After pursuing an undergraduate degree at the University of Michigan… See Bio