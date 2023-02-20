Strawberry Cream–Filled Chocolate Roll



by Cynthia Graubart in Recipes

Finished with a luscious dripping of chocolate ganache, hashtag this confection as a dessert #masterpiece.

If you love strawberries, then you will love award-winning cookbook author, cooking teacher, and culinary television producer, Cynthia Graubart‘s cookbook Strawberry Love, which features 45 sweet and savory recipes including this stunning Strawberry Cream–Filled Chocolate Roll with Chocolate Ganache.

Roll up your sleeves, and have fun making this mouthwatering thin chocolate cake spread with strawberry cream and rolled into a spiral log, drizzled with chocolate topping. It tastes even better than it looks.

Ingredients

Roll

½ cup all-­purpose flour

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

4 eggs

½ cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Strawberry Cream

½ cup freeze-­dried strawberries

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 (8-­ounce) package cream cheese

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup heavy whipping cream

⅓ cup finely chopped fresh strawberries

Ganache

½ cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons light corn syrup

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

3–4 large whole fresh strawberries, for garnish

Directions

Make the Chocolate Roll

Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Spray a 10-­ by 15-­inch jelly roll pan with cooking spray and line with parchment paper, extending the paper by at least 1 inch on either end. Spray the paper. Cover a wire rack with a clean kitchen towel and set aside. Whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl until thoroughly combined, at least 30 seconds. Whisk the eggs and granulated sugar together in a large bowl until thick, about 1 minute. Whisk in the butter and vanilla. Fold in the flour mixture until just combined. Spread the batter evenly in the prepared pan. Bake for 10 to 11 minutes, or until the top of the cake springs back. The cake cooks quickly, as it is so thin. Remove the pan from the oven, and invert onto prepared rack. Roll the cake and parchment from short end to short end. Set it seam-­side down and let fully cool.

Prepare the Strawberry Cream

While the cake is cooling, place the freeze-­dried strawberries and ¾ cup of the confectioners’ sugar in a food processor fitted with a metal blade and pulse into a fine powder. Move to a large deep bowl. Add the cream cheese and beat with an electric hand mixer until smooth. Beat in the vanilla and salt. Whip the cream in a second large deep bowl, using an electric hand mixer, for about 1 minute. Add the remaining ¼ cup confectioners’ sugar and whip until stiff peaks form, about 3 minutes. Fold three-­quarters of the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture, reserving the remaining whipped cream for the topping. Gently fold the chopped strawberries into the cream cheese mixture. Carefully unroll the cake. It won’t unroll flat, but spread the filling evenly over the surface, leaving a ½-­inch border. Carefully reroll the cake, gently peeling away the parchment. Discard the parchment. Secure the roll in plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 1 hour.

Make the Chocolate Ganache

When ready to serve, combine the cream, corn syrup, and chocolate chips in a small saucepan over medium-­low heat and warm until the chocolate is melted and fully incorporated, stirring until it is silky smooth. Move the roll, seam-­side down, onto a serving platter, discarding the plastic wrap. Trim both ends of the cake with a serrated knife for a professional appearance. Slowly pour the ganache over the cake, allowing it to drip. Top with the remaining whipped cream and garnish with the whole strawberries. Cut into slices for serving. Refrigerate any leftovers.

If you try this recipe at home, be sure to share your #strawberrylove #masterpiece with us @cynthiagraubart and @storeybpub.

Excerpted and adapted from Strawberry Love © Cynthia Graubart. Photography © Keller and Keller Photography.

Cynthia Graubart Cynthia Graubart is a James Beard Award–winning cookbook author, a cooking teacher, and a culinary television producer whose books include Zucchini Love, Strawberry Love, and Blueberry Love.… See Bio