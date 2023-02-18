Ramen Noodle Soup Recipe from Kids Cook Dinner



by Deanna F. Cook in For Kids

Elevate ramen noodles with fresh ingredients and flavorful toppings for an easy and nutritious take on a favorite weeknight staple.

Ramen noodle soup is a quick, inexpensive, and filling meal, but the kind you buy in the store is loaded with salt and preservatives—and not as good as homemade! You can buy plain noodles and jazz them up with your own ingredients for a healthy version that tastes better than the packaged one. Makes 2 servings.

Photo © Carl Tremblay



Here’s what you need:

1 tablespoon sesame or vegetable oil

2–4 garlic cloves, crushed

1–2 tablespoons grated ginger

4 cups miso or chicken broth

2 cups water

1 tablespoon soy sauce

6–10 shiitake mushrooms, thinly sliced (optional)

1 carrot, cut into rounds

¾ cup diced firm tofu or cooked shrimp, beef, or chicken

2 (3-ounce) packages ramen or other Asian noodles

2 scallions, chopped

Here’s what you do:

Heat the oil in a medium pot over medium heat. Add the garlic and ginger, and cook for about 3 minutes.

Photo © Carl Tremblay



Pour the broth and water into the pot. Add the soy sauce and turn up the heat to high.

Photo © Carl Tremblay



Add the mushrooms, carrot, and tofu, and cook for 5 minutes.

Photo © Carl Tremblay



Add the noodles and let the soup cook for about 3 minutes, or until the noodles are soft.

Photo © Carl Tremblay



Ladle the soup into bowls. Garnish with the scallions and any of the suggested stir-ins (see below) for extra flavor.

Photo © Carl Tremblay



Extra flavor:

Stir any of these into your ramen noodle soup, tasting as you go. A little goes a long way with most of these!

Mirin (rice wine)

Miso paste

Sesame oil

Soy sauce

Hard-boiled egg

Nori (seaweed)

Bean sprouts

Excerpted and adapted from Kids Cook Dinner © Deanna F. Cook.

