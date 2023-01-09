Amy Palanjian is a writer, editor, recipe developer, and an expert at helping families find easier ways to enjoy wholesome, delicious meals together. She is the founder of Yummy Toddler Food, a website filled with practical food advice and nourishing recipes for families with little kids, and a contributor to Allrecipes magazine. Her work has appeared in many print and online outlets, including Better Homes and Gardens, Bon Appétit, Parents, Real Simple, the Wall Street Journal, The Kitchn, and Mother.ly. She lives near Des Moines, Iowa, with her husband and three children.