Cooking Class Global Feast!

Food is a fun way to celebrate diversity, and in her new kids’ cookbook, best-selling author Deanna F. Cook leads young chefs on a tasty tour of global cultures and cuisines. Kids gain practical kitchen skills through preparing breakfasts, drinks, snacks, dinners, and desserts from around the world. Alongside recipes for foods such as Irish soda bread, ANZAC biscuits, ramen noodle soup, and mango lassi, step-by-step photography and profiles feature children from a wide range of backgrounds honoring their heritage and preparing dishes that reflect their unique food traditions. A pop-out food passport, world language flash cards, and flag stickers provide additional fun on their global food journey, while infographics encourage taste-test explorations of fruits, drinks, breads, vegetables, and ice creams from around the world. Kids will be inspired to expand their palates as they cook, discovering new flavors while developing pride and appreciation for the foods they’ve grown up with.



2019 Mom's Choice Award Gold Winner

2020 NAPPA Award Winner



Also available in the Cooking Class series: Cooking Class and Baking Class.