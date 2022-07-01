Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Food Faces
A Board Book

by Deanna F. Cook

Board book
On Sale

Sep 15, 2020

Page Count

22 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635862799

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Cooking & Food

Description

The littlest foodies will find this board book irresistible! On each page, they’ll look into the eyes of a friendly (and tasty!) animal face made from cleverly disguised fruits, vegetables, and more. From the muffin-faced monkey to the fruity-faced lion and the kiwi-eyed owl, Food Faces is fun, entertaining, and invites discovery on every page.

