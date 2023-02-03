Homemade Soap: Calendula Cleansing Bar by Storey Digital Editors in Crafts

In this cold-process soap, calendula acts as a gentle cleanser and is great for those with sensitive skin, maturing skin, or young skin.

Calendula is one of those herbs whose flowers seem to contain their own source of light. If you’ve ever grown it in your garden, you’ve likely experienced yourself the deep, warm glow emanating from calendula’s fiery yellow-orange blooms. So it comes as no real surprise that, according to Rosemary Gladstar’s Medicinal Herbs: A Beginner’s Guide, “the flowers were thought to promote a sunny disposition and good health through the colder months.”

Beyond its brilliant warmth, this humble, hardy flower is a potent healer. It’s a go-to for skin treatments (such as creams, salves, and ointments) for its ability to repair damage and promote growth at the cellular level, as well as antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. And for all its strength, it’s a remarkably gentle, soothing herb, making it suitable for use even on babies’ sensitive skin.

Photo © Lara Ferroni, excerpted from Soap Crafting

In her introduction to this soap recipe from Soap Crafting, “Soap Queen” Anne-Marie Faiola writes that “there are a couple of ways to incorporate the benefits of calendula into soap. Infusing the herb into oils called for in the recipe is one; another is adding the herb directly to the soap batter. In this recipe, both methods work together to create a bar with a small, nourishing lather and the soothing scent of lemongrass.”

If you’re looking for a way to show yourself or someone else a little love, a handcrafted bar of beautiful soap — especially if it’s made with flowers from your own garden — is truly special.

Before you begin:

Make sure you have standard soapmaking equipment on hand, as well as any recipe-specific equipment (see recipe below for additional supplies required for making Calendula Cleansing Bars).