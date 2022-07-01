Making Natural Liquid Soaps

Make our own liquid soaps and body products right in your kitchen. Catherine Failor shows you how to use her simple double-boiler technique to create luxurious shower gels, revitalizing shampoos, energizing body scrubs, and much more. Step-by-step instructions teach you how to turn basic ingredients like cocoa butter, lanolin, and jojoba into sweet-smelling liquid soaps. You’ll soon be experimenting with your favorite oils and additives as you craft custom-made products that are kind to your nose and gentle on your skin.