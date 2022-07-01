Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Making Natural Liquid Soaps
Herbal Shower Gels, Conditioning Shampoos, Moisturizing Hand Soaps, Luxurious Bubble Baths, and more
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 15, 2000. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Make our own liquid soaps and body products right in your kitchen. Catherine Failor shows you how to use her simple double-boiler technique to create luxurious shower gels, revitalizing shampoos, energizing body scrubs, and much more. Step-by-step instructions teach you how to turn basic ingredients like cocoa butter, lanolin, and jojoba into sweet-smelling liquid soaps. You’ll soon be experimenting with your favorite oils and additives as you craft custom-made products that are kind to your nose and gentle on your skin.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use