Making Natural Liquid Soaps
Making Natural Liquid Soaps

Herbal Shower Gels, Conditioning Shampoos, Moisturizing Hand Soaps, Luxurious Bubble Baths, and more

by Catherine Failor

Trade Paperback

Apr 15, 2000

144 Pages

Hachette Logo Large Light blue Hachette logo with icon and text

9781580172431

Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Candle Making

Make our own liquid soaps and body products right in your kitchen. Catherine Failor shows you how to use her simple double-boiler technique to create luxurious shower gels, revitalizing shampoos, energizing body scrubs, and much more. Step-by-step instructions teach you how to turn basic ingredients like cocoa butter, lanolin, and jojoba into sweet-smelling liquid soaps. You’ll soon be experimenting with your favorite oils and additives as you craft custom-made products that are kind to your nose and gentle on your skin.

