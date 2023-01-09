Catherine Failor has been making soap for more than 20 years. Her experience in graphic design and interest in science has enabled her to test hot-process soapmaking, a technique not usually accessible to the home soapmaker. She has developed new ways to make colorful, scented soaps in the home kitchen, and shares them in her Storey books, Making Transparent Soap and Making Natural Liquid Soaps. Failor's entrepreneurial ventures include Copra Soap, a specialty soap manufacturing company, and her current venture, Milky Way Molds, producing the finest selection of craft molds in the Milky Way Galaxy.