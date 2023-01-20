Free shipping on orders $35+
Susan Miller Cavitch
Author Susan Miller Cavitch is the founder and president of Soap Essentials, Inc., a Memphis-based retail mail-order company producing homemade herbal products. She is the author of The Natural Soap Book and The Soapmaker’?s Companion. She lives in Eads, Tennessee.
By the Author
The Soapmaker's Companion
In this comprehensive guide, Susan Miller Cavitch covers everything you need to know to make your own soaps. Learn the basic techniques for crafting oil-,…
The Natural Soap Book
Making your own soap is fun, easy, and rewarding. In this introductory guide, Susan Miller Cavitch shows you how to craft your own all-natural, wonderfully…