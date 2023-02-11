Fried Rice Recipe from Kids Cook Dinner



by Deanna F. Cook in For Kids

If you have cooked rice left over from another dinner, turn it into tonight’s dinner with this recipe for a Chinese restaurant favorite.

Encourage your kids to help in the kitchen with this recipe for an easy, budget-friendly meal made from leftovers! Make sure to use cold rice instead of warm rice so that the finished dish is not mushy. Makes 4 servings.

Here’s what you need:

3 large eggs

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

½ teaspoon toasted sesame oil

4 scallions, sliced

1 cup frozen peas

1 medium carrot, grated

1 tablespoon grated ginger

1 garlic clove, crushed

3 cups cooked and chilled white rice

1 ½–2 tablespoons soy sauce

Here’s what you do:

Break the eggs into a small bowl. Beat them with a fork or small whisk.

Heat 1½ tablespoons of the vegetable oil and all of the sesame oil in a large wok or skillet over medium heat.

Slowly and carefully (to avoid being splattered by hot oil!) add the scallions, peas, carrot, ginger, and garlic. Sauté the vegetables for a minute, stirring constantly.

Add the rice and heat for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Push the rice to the edges of the pan, and pour the remaining ½ tablespoon vegetable oil into the center. Add the eggs and stir until they are cooked and scrambled.

Stir the eggs into the rice until everything is mixed up. Add the soy sauce and heat for another minute or two, stirring often. Serve with additional soy sauce.

Excerpted and adapted from Kids Cook Dinner © by Deanna F. Cook.

Deanna F. Cook Deanna F. Cook is the award-winning author of cookbooks for kids, including the best-selling Cooking Class, Baking Class,and Cooking Class Global Feast! She served as… See Bio