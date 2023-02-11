Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Fantastic Fish Tacos from Kids Cook Dinner

Deanna F. Cook

by Deanna F. Cook in For Kids

Make taco night fun for the whole family with this easy, kid-friendly recipe by Deanna F. Cook.

This Tex-Mex favorite starts with a rub—a simple spice mix that you spread on the fish before you cook it. You can also spread the rub on steak or chicken. Once the fish is cooked, wrap it up in warm corn tortillas and add your favorite toppings. Makes 8 to 10 tacos.

Photo © Julie Bidwell

Here’s what you need:

  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 pound haddock or other firm white fish
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 8–10 corn tortillas
  • Toppings of your choice

Here’s what you do:

  1. Preheat the oven to 300°F (150°C). Mix the chili powder, cumin, and salt on a large plate. Carefully press the fish into the spice mixture to coat it on both sides.
Photo © Julie Bidwell
  1. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the fish and cook on both sides until white in the center. The time will vary depending on the thickness of the fish, but it should be 2 to 3 minutes per side.
Photo © Julie Bidwell
  1. Remove the fish from the skillet, and place on a serving plate. Let it cool slightly, then gently pull it apart into shreds or chunks with a fork.
Photo © Julie Bidwell
  1. Wrap the tortillas in aluminum foil, and warm them in the oven for about 10 minutes.
Photo © Julie Bidwell
  1. Set out a variety of toppings (see the list of ideas below), and let everyone create their own taco combinations.
Photo © Julie Bidwell

Taco Topping Bar:

These toppings make delicious additions to your fish tacos. Choose any combo you like!

  • Shredded cabbage
  • Salsa
  • Guacamole
  • Grated Monterey Jack cheese
  • Corn & Black Bean Salad
  • Chili-lime Cream: In a small bowl, stir together ½ cup sour cream, 2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lime juice, ½ crushed garlic clove, ½ teaspoon chili powder, and salt to taste.

Excerpted and adapted from Kids Cook Dinner © by Deanna F. Cook.

