Duckling Watch Party
Duckling Watch Party
We’re having fun watching these ducklings grow…join our weekly watch!
Welcome baby ducklings! Follow along as we watch these precious ducklings grow. Bookmark this page for weekly updates.
Our fuzzy friends are warming up and growing up! It’s amazing how much growing they do in a week.
And here they are enjoying a stroll across the field and a quick sip of water when back at home to cool off. Feels like it might be time to give these little (not so little) ones names?
We missed a week of photos because of all the HEAVY rain here in western Massachusetts, but we are happy to report that the ducks have new digs!
Our ducks really like to stick together! If one gets separated, it will run around peeping until it is reunited with the rest of the flock (they still make a peeping sound, a lot like baby chicks…). Plus, you can see their feathers starting to come in.
Love ducks? Share your stories with us on Instagram @storeypub.
Photography © Mars Vilaubi.
Share This
9781603426923
Storey Digital Editors
We are the staff at Storey Publishing — the crafters, cooks, brewers, builders, homesteaders, gardeners, and all-around DIY-ers who make Storey books.
Related Reads
A Kid's Guide to Keeping Chickens
Chicken Games & Puzzles
Chicken Wisdom Frame-Ups
The Love Lives of Birds
How to Speak Chicken