Curry Pickled Eggs

If you’re lucky enough to have a surplus of fresh eggs and aren’t sure how to preserve their flavor and quality, this recipe is for you.

Compact in size, powerful in nutrition, easy to cook, and delicious to eat, eggs are magical; they are truly a gift to protein lovers everywhere. The transformation of a cured egg can be amazing. Cured and pickled eggs have a texture that is unique; they become firmer and meatier. As with most other preserves, salt and/or vinegar is the key player here, and both yield unique results that must be tested and tasted to be believed.

Like jerky, pickled eggs are portable, long-lasting, and full of protein and savory, piquant flavor. The curry flavor here is light, but the sunny color of these beauties will make you return to them again and again. Makes 6 eggs.

Ingredients:

6 eggs

2 tablespoons cumin seeds

2 teaspoons ground coriander

1½ cups water

1 cup apple cider vinegar

3 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

3 thin slices fresh ginger

2 teaspoons ground turmeric

2 teaspoons black peppercorns

2 teaspoons kosher salt

Directions:

Carefully place the eggs in a single layer in a medium saucepan and cover with 2 inches of water. Cover the pot and cook over high heat until the water is boiling rapidly. Turn off the heat, keep the pot covered, and set a timer for 6 minutes. When the time is up, immediately drain the eggs and then run them under cold water until cool enough to handle. Dry the saucepan and return it to the stove. Add the cumin and the coriander and toast over medium heat, stirring frequently, until they become fragrant, about 2½ minutes. Immediately add the 1½ cups water to stop the cooking, then add the vinegar, garlic, ginger, turmeric, peppercorns, and salt. Bring the heat up to high and boil the brine. Once it reaches a rapid boil, turn off the heat and cover it to keep it warm and let the flavors steep. Meanwhile, crack an eggshell by gently rapping its top and bottom against the countertop, then roll it along its side. For best results, start peeling the egg from the large, round top, where you’ll notice a small pocket of space beneath the shell. Follow suit with the rest of the eggs. Place the peeled eggs in a 1½-quart canning jar. Pour the brine (including its solids) over the eggs to submerge them in the brine. Cover the eggs and refrigerate for at least 4 days to let them take on the flavor of the brine.

Storage:

Completely submerged in the brine and refrigerated, the eggs will keep for at least 3 weeks. The brine can be reused for at least one more batch of eggs.

