Cured Meat, Smoked Fish & Pickled Eggs
Recipes & Techniques for Preserving Protein-Packed Foods
Description
Easy to grab and satisfying to eat, preserved proteins go way beyond jerky. Food preservation teacher and cook Karen Solomon teaches you how to smoke, pickle, salt-cure, oil-cure, and dehydrate a variety of meats, dairy, fish, eggs, and other proteins economically and at home. Fifty-six creative recipes highlight the range of specialty foods that you can make yourself with these techniques, including smoked salmon, pickled beans, cured sardines, brined cheese, duck breast prosciutto, and, of course, beef jerky (eight varieties!).
This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
What's Inside
Praise
“Karen Solomon’s latest book is not one you need for putting up batches of bread and butter pickles, peach preserves or tomato sauce. The author, an expert on pickling and preserving, addresses how to add new flavor and shelf life to ingredients that know no season: meats, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy, nuts and beans. I liked the variations she suggests, and cross-references she gives when it comes to methods. She offers details like timing, yields, storage and uses. Her recipe for rousong (a.k.a. pork floss) — a fluffy kind of pork topping like fried pulled pork — is a keeper.” — Florence Fabricant, New York Times
“This deep dive into the world of food preservation is a call to infuse joy and new flavors into age-old techniques.” ― Jeffrey Yoskowitz, co-author of The Gefilte Manifesto: New Recipes for Old World Jewish Foods
“Karen Solomon's wonderfully inventive recipes carry us across several continents as we learn how cooks worldwide have devised delicious ways to turn necessity into desire. I can’t wait to dig in!” ― Darra Goldstein, founding editor of Gastronomica and author of Fire+Ice: Classic Nordic Cooking
“This is certain to become THE handbook for anyone who wants to start making their own jerkies, confits, and pickled proteins.” ― Marisa McClellan, creator of Food in Jars