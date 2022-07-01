Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Freeze Fresh
The Ultimate Guide to Preserving 55 Fruits and Vegetables for Maximum Flavor and Versatility

by Crystal Schmidt

Foreword by Eve Kilcher

On Sale

Jul 5, 2022

Page Count

208 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635864472

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Methods / Canning & Preserving

Description

Capturing the peak flavor of freshly harvested produce and preserving it for year-round eating is easier than ever with Freeze Fresh, the ultimate guide to freezing and enjoying more than 55 popular fruits and vegetables. Author Crystal Schmidt shares her time-tested preparation techniques that ensure color, texture, and flavor are retained in the freezer. From familiar favorites like apples, corn, potatoes, and peas to surprises like lettuce, avocado, and citrus fruit, Schmidt details the best ways to prepare each food for the freezer, including pre-cooking, slicing, blanching, and more. She offers more than 100 recipes that freeze well, such as Blueberry Maple Pancake Sauce, Pickled Sliced Beets, Mango Chutney, and Honey Butter Carrot Mash–as well as delicious ways to cook the frozen food after thawing, including Creamy Parmesan Confetti Corn, Tart Cherry Oatmeal Bars, Broccoli Cheese Soup, and Blueberry-Matcha Latte Smoothie. Home cooks and gardeners alike will love discovering how easy and economical it can be to fill your freezer with produce customized to your own tastes and needs.


 

Praise

“A clear, concise guide to freezing (almost) anything with mouthwatering recipes that will ensure you put your frozen bounty to good use. If you’re looking to create a healthier home food supply and save money in the process, this is your book!” ​
—Jill Winger, author of The Prairie Homestead Cookbook 

“Invaluable information about the art of freezing— a must-have homesteading resource!” ​
—Deanna Talerico, creator of Homestead and Chill 

“So many possibilities! You’ll welcome the recipes for foods such as potatoes and squash that can be tricky to preserve with other methods. And who knew you could freeze cucumbers?” ​
—Sherri Brooks Vinton, author of Put ’em Up! and The Preserving Answer Book 

“This friendly, in-depth guide is packed with helpful info, unique recipes, and stunning photos to help you turn your freezer into a well-stocked pantry.” ​
—Stephanie Thurow, Certified Master Food Preserver and author of Can It Ferment It
