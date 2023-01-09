Karen Solomon is a food preservation teacher and food writer whose cookbooks include Cured Meat, Smoked Fish & Pickled Eggs; Asian Pickles: Sweet, Sour, Salty, Cured, and Fermented Preserves; Jam It, Pickle It, Cure It; as well as Can It, Bottle It, Smoke It. Her articles and recipes have appeared in Saveur.com, Fine Cooking, Prevention, Men’s Health, Every Day with Rachael Ray, and Yoga Journal and on Food52. She lives in San Francisco.