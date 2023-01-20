Free shipping on orders $35+
Andrea Chesman is the author of The Fat Kitchen as well as many other cookbooks that focus on traditional techniques and fresh-from-the-garden cooking. Her previous books include The Pickled Pantry, Serving Up the Harvest, 101 One-Dish Dinners, and The Backyard Homestead Book of Kitchen Know-How. She teaches and gives cooking demonstrations and classes across the United States. She lives in Ripton, Vermont.
The Fat Kitchen
Animal fats are being welcomed back into the kitchen! Chefs and home cooks alike are rediscovering how fats create amazing texture — from the flakiest lard…
101 One-Dish Dinners
One-dish is a winning formula for today’s busy families. In 101 One-Dish Dinners, Andrea Chesman shows off the versatility of Dutch ovens, skillets, and casserole…
The Backyard Homestead Book of Kitchen Know-How
Growing vegetables and raising livestock is only the beginning of a successful homestead — that fresh food goes to waste unless you can properly prepare,…
The Pickled Pantry
Blending your grandmother’s pickling know-how with today’s Internet resources, Andrea Chesman shows you how easy it is to fill your pantry with tasty homemade sauerkraut,…
Recipes from the Root Cellar
Sweet winter squashes, jewel-toned root vegetables, and hearty potatoes make local eating easy and delicious in the colder months of autumn and winter. Whether these…
250 Treasured Country Desserts
Nothing beats chocolate chip cookies still warm from the oven, freshly baked shortcake, or a perfect apple pie cooling on the windowsill. 250 Treasured Country…
Serving Up the Harvest
Savor the bounty! Whether harvested from your own backyard garden or bought at a local farmers’ market, nothing is more satisfying than delicious fresh vegetables.…
The Classic Zucchini Cookbook
From standards like zucchini and pumpkins to more exotic chayotes, hubbards, and turbans, The Classic Zucchini Cookbook showcases the range of flavors and versatile uses…
Favorite Pickles & Relishes
Since 1973, Storey's Country Wisdom Bulletins have offered practical, hands-on instructions designed to help readers master dozens of country living skills quickly and easily. There…