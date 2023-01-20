Free shipping on orders $35+

Nancy C. Ralston

Nancy C. Ralston is an author of the Country Sampler column in the Bloomington Herald Times. She lives on a 104-acre farm in southern Indiana, where she grows her own food, including lots of zucchini, of course.

Marynor Jordan is an author of the Country Sampler column in the Bloomington Herald Times. She lives on a 104-acre farm in southern Indiana, where she grows her own food, including lots of zucchini, of course.

Andrea Chesman is the author of The Fat Kitchen as well as many other cookbooks that focus on traditional techniques and fresh-from-the-garden cooking. Her previous books include The Pickled PantryServing Up the Harvest101 One-Dish Dinners, and The Backyard Homestead Book of Kitchen Know-How. She teaches and gives cooking demonstrations and classes across the United States. She lives in Ripton, Vermont.
 

