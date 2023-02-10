Blueberry Cinnamon-Spiced Doughnuts with Vanilla Glaze



by Cynthia Graubart

You can have fresh, hot doughnuts any time!

These Blueberry Cinnamon-Spiced Doughnuts will rival any bakery doughnut. The corn syrup in the glaze stabilizes the sugar mixture, making it more opaque and longer lasting. Makes six doughnuts.

Blueberry Cinnamon-Spiced Doughnuts photo © Keller + Keller Photography.



Doughnuts

Ingredients

¼ cup granulated sugar

Zest of 1 orange

¾ cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

1 egg

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons milk

2 tablespoons canola oil or other neutral oil

¾ cup fresh blueberries

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Spray or grease and flour a six-portion doughnut pan.

Use your fingers to rub the granulated sugar and orange zest together in a large bowl until the zest is fully incorporated. Whisk in the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt until thoroughly combined, at least 30 seconds.

Whisk together the egg, yogurt, milk, and oil in a small bowl. Stir the egg mixture into the flour mixture until just combined. Gently fold in the blueberries.

Transfer the mixture to a piping bag or a plastic bag and snip off the end of the plastic bag. Pipe the batter into the doughnut pan molds.

Bake the doughnuts for 22 to 25 minutes, or until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean (avoiding a blueberry). Let the pan cool for 5 minutes. Using a small offset spatula if necessary, gingerly remove the doughnuts from the pan to a wire rack to cool.

Glaze

Ingredients

1 cup confectioners’ sugar, sifted

2 tablespoons light corn syrup

1–2 tablespoons milk

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

While the doughnuts are cooling, stir together the confectioners’ sugar, corn syrup, milk, and vanilla in a small bowl until thoroughly combined. Dip one side of each cooled doughnut into the glaze and return to the rack. Serve immediately.

Excerpted from Blueberry Love © Cynthia Graubart.

