“It was the Make Ahead Blueberry Pecan French Toast that first grabbed my attention, but Cynthia Graubart's new Blueberry Love book, delivers deliciousness in every one of the nearly 50 recipes. It's a love letter to that little purple berry, and recipes range from Buttermilk Blueberry Soup to quick breads, waffles, and pancakes. But don't think Graubart stops with the sweet touches: Check out the Blueberry Red Onion Salsa and dig into the Warm Chicken and Blueberry Salad. Blueberry season can't get here soon enough now that I have this book in the kitchen.” — Cathy Barrows, author of Pie Squared and When Pies Fly



“As a Mainer who looks forward to the summer blueberry season every year, this sweet new book will be a real go-to for inspiration. From pancakes and scones, to pies and drinks, Cynthia Graubart wrote a love letter to the blueberry.” — Kathy Gunst, Resident Chef of NPR’s Here and Now, and author of Rage Baking—The Transformative Power of Flour, Fury, and Women’s Voices