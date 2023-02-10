Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Blueberry and Red Onion Salsa

Cynthia Graubart

Grab the chips and enjoy this special summertime salsa.

If you love blueberries, you’ll love this simple yet sophisticated taste-of-summer recipe from Blueberry Love by award-winning cookbook author Cynthia Graubart.

Get started by gathering your ingredients, then follow these quick and easy steps. Be sure to reserve a small basil leaf or two for garnishing the top of the salsa. And feel free to substitute white wine vinegar or another light vinegar if white balsamic is not available.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup fresh blueberries
  • 3 tablespoons minced red onion
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
  • 2 teaspoons white balsamic vinegar
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

  1. Smash half of the blueberries in the bottom of a small bowl with a potato masher or other implement.
  2. Add the remaining blueberries, the onion, basil, and vinegar, and toss to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
  3. Refrigerate until serving. This may be made up to 8 hours in advance.

Excerpted and adapted from Blueberry Love. Text © Cynthia Graubart. Photo © Keller + Keller Photography.

  • 9781635863109

Cynthia Graubart

Cynthia Graubart is a James Beard Award–winning cookbook author, a cooking teacher, and a culinary television producer whose books include Zucchini LoveStrawberry Love, and Blueberry Love.… See Bio

