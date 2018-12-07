Picture Books About Self-Acceptance and Self-Celebration

A little sea star sees the stars in the sky and wants nothing more than to shine as bright as they do. Little Hoshi focuses so much on those other stars that she misses all of the amazing things happening all around her. It takes a journey to the bottom of the ocean for Little Hoshi to find she can shine just as bright by embracing where she is. In today’s world it is easier than ever to look around and see what everyone else has. Remind your child that what they have and who they are is more than enough and plenty of cause for celebration.