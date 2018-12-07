Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Picture Books About Self-Acceptance and Self-Celebration

Bill Grace, Marketing Coordinator

 

 

One of the most important things children can learn is to love and value themselves. Seeing their identity reflected in the pages of a book goes a long way towards building that self-confidence. If you want to help your child celebrate who they are, these picture books are a great place to start!

 

 

 

 

 

What’s Your Knack?

Books That Teach Kids About Empathy