Use code DAD23 for 20% off + Free shipping on $45+ Shop Now!
Middle Grade Mysteries for Your Junior Detective
Alice Gelber, Marketing Assistant
“Curiouser and curiouser” cried one literary Alice many years ago now. And some 140 years later, another Alice—that’s me—was oh so curiously digging through her older sister’s dresser drawers, searching in between the pages of books, looking in the pockets of jeans and jackets. She was sleuthing, searching for secrets and mysteries. Why? Because she didn’t have enough mysteries to read, so she was creating her own. So, if you’re finding yourself with a similarly curious—or, one might say, nosy—child on your hands, distract them with these mystery-filled detective stories. (In case you’re wondering, when the older sister found out she was being spied on, she was not happy with Detective Alice).
Apartment complexes make a wonderful setting for a mystery! Think Only Murders in the Build or Rear Window. In Minerva Keen’s Detective Club, a bout of poisonings leads Minerva to start her own detective club and investigate who is poisoning her neighbors at the Arcanum, Minerva’s luxurious apartment building.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 1, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Sometimes the most mysterious and interesting people are the people we’re related to. Detective Alice certainly thought so. In this literary history and family secrets-filled mystery, Maizy is determined to discover her grandmother’s secret connection to the Nancy Drew series.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 4, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
If you ask me, the best mysteries involve diamonds! Like in Goldie Vance: The Hotel Whodunit. When a diamond-encrusted swimming cap goes missing at the Crossed Palms Resort Hotel in Florida, Goldie Vance must discover who the true thief is to clear her mother’s name.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 17, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Sometimes, circumstances create the detective—rather than a curious detective creating the circumstances. Such is the case with Max. He doesn’t remember the night one of his friends stopped speaking to him, and the other ended up in a coma! The local authorities are on the case but aren’t getting very far. So, determined to discover what really happened that night, Max starts his own investigation.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 12, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Duet has a classic Holmes-and-Watson-like pair of detectives, but in this case, one of those detectives is a goldfinch named Mirabelle. With her human friend, Michael, the two embark on a secret mission to solve the mystery of a lost piano worth millions.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 10, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Paintings have been falling off of walls, a loud and loyal dog has gone missing, a specter has been seen walking the pier at midnight — strange things are happening all over the town of Stain’d-By-The-Sea. Called upon to investigate thirteen suspicious incidents, young Lemony Snicket collects clues, questions witnesses, and cracks every case.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 4, 2016. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
And to conclude, a detective story that involves a curse! Suzy Hess and a cohort of misfits team up to discover what is really going on at the Underlook Hotel, domain of the reclusive horror writer Jack Axworth. Suzy has just a week to uncover the shadows of the past and to save the hotel–and her hometown–from the curse.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 25, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.