Middle Grade Mysteries for Your Junior Detective

“Curiouser and curiouser” cried one literary Alice many years ago now. And some 140 years later, another Alice—that’s me—was oh so curiously digging through her older sister’s dresser drawers, searching in between the pages of books, looking in the pockets of jeans and jackets. She was sleuthing, searching for secrets and mysteries. Why? Because she didn’t have enough mysteries to read, so she was creating her own. So, if you’re finding yourself with a similarly curious—or, one might say, nosy—child on your hands, distract them with these mystery-filled detective stories. (In case you’re wondering, when the older sister found out she was being spied on, she was not happy with Detective Alice).

Sisterhood of Sleuths Sometimes the most mysterious and interesting people are the people we're related to. Detective Alice certainly thought so. In this literary history and family secrets-filled mystery, Maizy is determined to discover her grandmother's secret connection to the Nancy Drew series.

A Perfect Mistake Sometimes, circumstances create the detective—rather than a curious detective creating the circumstances. Such is the case with Max. He doesn't remember the night one of his friends stopped speaking to him, and the other ended up in a coma! The local authorities are on the case but aren't getting very far. So, determined to discover what really happened that night, Max starts his own investigation.

Duet Duet has a classic Holmes-and-Watson-like pair of detectives, but in this case, one of those detectives is a goldfinch named Mirabelle. With her human friend, Michael, the two embark on a secret mission to solve the mystery of a lost piano worth millions.

