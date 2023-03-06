Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Duet
Description
A musically gifted bird, a piano-playing boy, and a real-life mystery involving three artistic geniuses — now in paperback!
Welcome to the world of Mirabelle, a young goldfinch who loves to sing and dreams of becoming a musical star. She lives with her family in the backyard of a piano teacher, and she is quickly intrigued by Mr. Starek's newest pupil. Michael Jin is an eleven-year-old keyboard sensation, but lesson after lesson, he refuses to play. With the prestigious Chopin Festival looming at summer’s end, how will he be ready in time? Mirabelle is responsible for Michael’s breakthrough—to her own astonishment, she sings the Chopin piece he is beginning to play at the piano. It is their first duet.
Thus begins a secret adventure that will take Mirabelle and Michael further than they ever imagined—in music, in friendship, and in solving the mystery of a lost piano that could be worth millions. A house full of treasures holds the clues. There, Mirabelle, Michael, and their friend Emily will make an important discovery that links the great composer Frederic Chopin, the trailblazing author George Sand, and the French Romantic painter Eugene Delacroix.
A fast-paced, history-rich mystery will have young readers hooked as they root for boy and bird in this beautifully told novel, full of emotion and suspense.
Praise
* "Narrated by Mirabelle, a goldfinch with an exceptional voice, this soulful story set near Boston offers a bird’s-eye view of three friends bound together by their passion for music…. Rich with facts around goldfinches and music, Broach’s (the Masterpiece Adventure series) novel employs vivid descriptions (“It comes in a torrent, a rush of silvery notes cascading over one another”), unique characters, and carefully crafted suspense."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
Praise for Masterpiece:
* “Inventive.... Broach...packs this fast-moving story with perennially seductive themes: hidden lives and secret friendships, miniature worlds lost to disbelievers.... Broach and Kelly show readers something new.”
"This marvelous story is sure to be a hit."—School Library Journal
* "Broach’s intrepid protagonists engage in sleuthing expeditions—moments Ratteree captures in evocative pencil illustrations of human interactions with the natural world.... A gratifying, thought-provoking tale."—Publishers Weekly, starred review