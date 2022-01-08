Sisterhood of Sleuths
Sisterhood of Sleuths

by Jennifer Chambliss Bertman

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781668610800

USD: $24.98  /  CAD: $30.98

ON SALE: September 27th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Mysteries & Detective Stories

A clever and thought-provoking mystery that pays homage to classic Nancy Drew stories, perfect for fans of Wendy Mass and Trenton Lee Stewart. 

Maizy always assumed she knew everything about her grandmother, Jacuzzi. So when a box full of vintage Nancy Drew books gets left at her mom’s thrift store, Maizy is surprised to find an old photo of her grandmother and two other women tucked beneath the collection. Stranger still, when Maizy shows the photo to Jacuzzi she feigns ignorance, insisting the woman is someone else. Determined to learn the truth – and inspired by the legacy of Nancy Drew – Maizy launches her own investigation with the help of new friends, Nell and Cam. What they discover not only points to the origins of the iconic series, but uncovers a truth from the past that will lead to self-discovery in the present, connecting three generations of women.  

This intergenerational mystery filled with literary history, friendship, and family secrets delivers a captivating tribute to the world’s most famous girl detective. 

Praise

Praise and honors for the Book Scavenger series:

“Full of heart and replete with challenging ciphers for readers to decode, Bertman's debut is literary cousin to classic puzzlers like The Westing Game, and a story that values books and reading above other pursuits.”—Publishers Weekly, Starred Review on Book Scavenger
“In her first novel, Jennifer Chambliss Bertman introduces a smart, resourceful 12-year-old who makes her first true friend through a mutual passion for solving puzzles. . . Fans of Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library will appreciate the abundant literary allusions, and readers will hope for more adventures, hinted at in the book's final lines.”—Shelf Awareness, starred review on Book Scavenger
“Sprinkled with ciphers, San Francisco landmarks, and literary allusions, Book Scavenger is a fun, light, implausible adventure. . . This will appeal to fans of Blue Balliett's art-world mysteries.”—School Library Journal on Book Scavenger
“Well paced and involving, the story will intrigue kids with an interest in mysteries and codes as well as books. The writing includes references to local landmarks as well as literary allusions to Jack Kerouac, Robert Louis Stevenson, and, especially, Edgar Allan Poe. A lively first novel.”—Booklist on Book Scavenger
"Brisk, bookish good fun for puzzle and code lovers."—Kirkus Reviews on The Unbreakable Code
"A successful sequel . . . Readers who loved the first volume will find this follow-up even more satisfying."—School Library Journal on The Unbreakable Code
