Lilliam Rivera
Lilliam Rivera is the award-winning author of Dealing in Dreams and The Education of Margot Sanchez. She was nominated for a 2019 Rhode Island Teen Book Award, a 2017 Best Fiction for Young Adult Fiction by the Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA), and has been featured on NPR, New York Times Book Review, New York magazine, MTV.com, and Teen Vogue, among others. Lilliam lives in Los Angeles.Read More
By the Author
Goldie Vance: The Hotel Whodunit
Move over, Nancy Drew--there's a new sleuth in town! Inspired by the beloved comic series, Goldie Vance is ready to sleuth her way through never-before-seen…