Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Historical Fiction for Kids (Set in the Recent Past!)

Andie Divelbiss, Marketing Assistant

Historical fiction isn’t limited to people, places, and events long gone. In fact, some of the most powerful and fascinating books in the genre center on events of the last seventy years. These books set in the decades after 1950 have incredible potential to inspire conversation, imagination, and empathy. Dive into recent history with your young reader—you might even learn something new yourself!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 