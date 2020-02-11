Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
L.M. Elliott
L. M. Elliott (www.LMElliott.com) is the author of Under a War-Torn Sky-a NCSS/CBC Notable Book in Social Studies, Jefferson Cup Honor Book, one of Bank Street College of Education Best Books of the Year, and winner of the Borders’ Original Voices Award-and its companions, A Troubled Peace (also a NCSS/CBC Notable) and Across a War-Tossed Sea (a Jefferson Cup Overfloweth title); as well as Annie, Between the States, a New York Times Young Adult E-Book Bestseller, an IRA Teacher’s Choice, and NYPL Book for the Teen Age, Give Me Liberty, DaVinci’s Tiger, and Hamilton and Peggy! A Revolutionary Friendship.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Under a War-Torn Sky
When Henry Forester is shot down during a bombing run over France,the World War II pilot finds himself trapped behind enemy lines. In constant danger…