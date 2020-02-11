L. M. Elliott (www.LMElliott.com) is the author of Under a War-Torn Sky-a NCSS/CBC Notable Book in Social Studies, Jefferson Cup Honor Book, one of Bank Street College of Education Best Books of the Year, and winner of the Borders’ Original Voices Award-and its companions, A Troubled Peace (also a NCSS/CBC Notable) and Across a War-Tossed Sea (a Jefferson Cup Overfloweth title); as well as Annie, Between the States, a New York Times Young Adult E-Book Bestseller, an IRA Teacher’s Choice, and NYPL Book for the Teen Age, Give Me Liberty, DaVinci’s Tiger, and Hamilton and Peggy! A Revolutionary Friendship.