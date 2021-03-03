Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Books to Distract Your Kids While You’re on a Zoom Call

Shanese Mullins, Marketing Assistant

As someone who is also working from home, I know what it’s like to have someone come talk to you when you’re trying to work or who needs something when you trying to get things done, granted my person isn’t a child but I feel you. What’s the most inconvenient time that your child needs you when you’re working? Yup, on a Zoom call, it never fails. But don’t you worry *whispers* we got you. We have put together a great list of books to distract your kids while you’re on a zoom call.

 

 

 

 

 

AND HERE IS A LITTLE SOMETHING FOR OLDER KIDS:

 

 

 

 