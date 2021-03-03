Books to Distract Your Kids While You’re on a Zoom Call

Check out this hilarious and charming early graphic novel series starring Pepper and Boo, two darling dogs, and their suspicious housemate, the cat. The clever shifts of point-of-view between the three create laugh-out-loud moments that younger readers will want to return to again and again.

Meet Pepper and Boo. They are two dogs who do not know much about cats. (Who does?) They wonder why the cat sleeps so much (in their beds!), licks itself so much, what the cat is thinking, and what makes the cat happy.

Luckily, the cat can explain. The cat knows a lot about being a cat. They know a cat will sleep anywhere (a box, a keyboard, a sink, and Boo’s bed) and any time of day. They know what cats like and do not like to eat. They also know that although they are different, they’re happy to have housemates like Pepper and Boo.