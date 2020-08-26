Five Picks If You Love the Marriage of Convenience Trope
Three cheers for the absolute delightful torture that is the marriage of convenience trope. Two people forced to get married and hoping to accomplish some other goal? The moment when one of them realizes they really wished this whole union was actually real and wondering if the other person feels the same? Oh, it is so, so good. Here are five titles that satisfy our marriage of convenience appetite. Happy reading!
As the owner of a gaming hell, Ash Hawkins, Duke of Buckley, is all too aware the odds of a happy marriage are against him. But raising his three rebellious wards alone is proving more than he can handle. He needs to find someone who stands to benefit from a marriage of convenience as much as he does. Someone logical, clinical, and rational. After years of ridicule for being more interested in bugs than boys, Bronwyn has accepted that she’ll never marry for love. Her parents, however, are threatening to find her a husband. Bronwyn doesn’t need any scientific research to show her Ash has secrets. But his proposal would give her the freedom to continue her entomology research and perhaps finally get published.
Ambitious and lethally intelligent, Gideon Hawthorne has performed the Duke of Windemere’s dirty work for ten years, all the while longing hopelessly for Messalina Greycourt, the duke’s niece. Now Gideon’s ready to quit the duke’s service and strike out on his own. That is, until Windermere makes an irresistible offer: perform one last task and receive Messalina’s hand in marriage.
Teague O’Malley hates pretty much everything associated with his family’s name. And when his father orders him to marry Callista Sheridan to create a “business” alliance, Teague’s ready to tell his dad exactly where he can stuff his millions. But then Teague actually meets his new fiancee, sees the bruises on her neck and the fight still left in her big blue eyes, and vows he will do everything in his power to protect her.
Jane Winston, widowed and pregnant, crosses paths with Quinn while her father is preaching to the prisoners. Believing his days are numbered, Quinn offers her marriage as a way to guarantee her independence and provide for her child. Neither thinks they’ll actually have a future together.
With two young sons to care for and a large estate to run, John Erskine, the widowed Earl of Mar, needs to remarry as quickly as possible. And beautiful Lady Evelyn Pierrepont would be the perfect match. But there’s more behind the English lass’s calm demeanor than she’s letting on, including a smoldering allure not even John can ignore.
Sina de Arenberg wants nothing to do with the unsavory MacGregors, especially the fierce Highlander she now calls husband. But the more time she spends with the man she married, the more she sees his honor and courage. Just when she thinks there might be a future for her and Adam, Sina is called back to court. England isn’t the place she remembers, though, and soon she’ll be forced to choose between the life she once knew, and the Highlander who has captured her heart.