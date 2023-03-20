Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Highlander Ever After
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 14, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
From New York Times bestselling author Paula Quinn comes a sweeping Scottish historical romance between a dashing MacGregor highlander and his English bride.
They tried to resist a marriage of convenience. . .
As the clan chief’s son, Adam MacGregor is duty-bound to marry a royal heir. Yet when he meets his bride—a beautiful but haughty young lass who thinks he is nothing more than a common savage—he realizes she’s more than he bargained for. But the more Adam gets to know his new wife, the more intent he is on proving her wrong about him.
But can they resist each other?
Sina de Arenberg wants nothing to do with the unsavory MacGregors, especially the fierce Highlander she now calls husband. But the more time she spends with the man she married, the more she sees his honor and courage. Just when she thinks there might be a future for her and Adam, Sina is called back to court. England isn’t the place she remembers, though, and soon she’ll be forced to choose between the life she once knew, and the Highlander who has captured her heart.
What's Inside
Praise
"Tangled, twisting threads of plot are skillfully woven together with history and engaging characters in this Highland Heirs non-stop read. The realistic atmosphere Quinn creates lures readers into the romance and will keep them turning the pages. Enticing dialogue and underlying mystery themes make this an enjoyable read."—RT Book Reviews on The Scot's Bride
"This tale of revenge and redemption is sensual and poignant, powerful and meaningful. The nonstop action propels the plot as much as the twists and turns. Highland romance readers rejoice!"—RT Book Reviews on A Highlander's Christmas Kiss
"What could be better than being wrapped up in a cozy plaid in front of a fire? Reading Paula Quinn's historical romance featuring wounded but hunky Highlander Cailean Grant, that's what."—Omnivoracious, The Amazon Book Review on A Highlander's Christmas Kiss
"Top Pick. Ms. Quinn weaves a powerful story of redemption, responsibility, betrayal and finally love between Temperance and Cailean."—Night Owl Reviews on A Highlander's Christmas Kiss
"If you are looking for a yummy highland historical romance, you have found it. I guarantee you will giggle, get angry, fall in love and close your book with a sigh!"—The Reading Café on A Highlander's Christmas Kiss
"The drama! The stolen looks, the happenstance crossing of paths before they officially meet that fateful night. Cue squeals!! If you are into being captivated by sensual tension and romantic seduction, this is the novel for you. If you are into beefy, swordsmen, beautiful imagery and third chance love that feels even better than the first time, this is the novel for you. If you have eyeballs or ear drums this is the historical romance novel for YOU!"—Smexy Books on A Highlander's Christmas Kiss