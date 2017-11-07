Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Highland Chieftain
Fans of “romance a la Outlander” (RT Book Reviews), will love this sexy, action-packed Scottish historical as a battle-hardened Highlander will fight with all he has to save the woman he loves–even if she can never love him back.Read More
After being unceremoniously jilted by her betrothed, Lady Mairi MacKenzie is humiliated and heartbroken – but she’s not desperate. As the daughter of an earl, she won’t give her hand to just anyone, and she definitely isn’t swayed by a last-minute proposal from Laird Duncan MacRae. The powerful clan chieftain may be disarmingly handsome and charming, but he’s not a nobleman. Mairi doesn’t want his pity or his charity – even though his dark smoldering gaze makes her melt with desire.
Dunn may be a battle-hardened clansman, but he’s always had a soft spot for Mairi. For years, she tormented him with flirtation – only to reject him. But he’s not giving up. When Mairi is attacked by redcoats, Dunn goes after the woman he loves. Through brute strength and fierce action, he will protect her life at any cost. But to win her heart, he will have to show her the tenderness in his own.
After being unceremoniously jilted by her betrothed, Lady Mairi MacKenzie is humiliated and heartbroken – but she’s not desperate. As the daughter of an earl, she won’t give her hand to just anyone, and she definitely isn’t swayed by a last-minute proposal from Laird Duncan MacRae. The powerful clan chieftain may be disarmingly handsome and charming, but he’s not a nobleman. Mairi doesn’t want his pity or his charity – even though his dark smoldering gaze makes her melt with desire.
Dunn may be a battle-hardened clansman, but he’s always had a soft spot for Mairi. For years, she tormented him with flirtation – only to reject him. But he’s not giving up. When Mairi is attacked by redcoats, Dunn goes after the woman he loves. Through brute strength and fierce action, he will protect her life at any cost. But to win her heart, he will have to show her the tenderness in his own.
Reader Reviews
Praise
A "fast-paced, expertly crafted romance."—Publishers Weekly
"I enjoyed every minute of this story. Duncan was just so swoony, heroic, tender, and manly. ... There was a ton of action to keep your excitement heightened, but there was also a lot of heat between these characters as well. ...I highly recommend you get your hands on [it], especially if you are a fan of historical fiction because some of these characters are based upon real people. Overall, The Highland Chieftain was a smoking romance that was both endearing and sexy! I loved it!!"—The Genre Minx
"Amazing prose, detailed descriptions...and incredible love scenes that will have you grinning from ear to ear. Great historical detail...well done!—Romancing-the-Book.com
"The Highland Chieftain is a captivating, romantic tale. If you enjoy adult historical fiction romance, you'll love The Highland Chieftain."—Write-Escape.com
"A gorgeous love story for the ages!—TheBookDisciple.com