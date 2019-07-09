Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Highland Rogue
A courageous Highlander falls for a strong-willed lass on the treacherous high seas in this action-packed Scottish romance.
After a vicious attack on his ship, Sir Kennan Cameron washes ashore on a deserted Scottish island, nearly dead. But he soon finds he’s not as alone as he thought. Kennan knows he can’t stay on the island, but neither can he leave the brave and bonny lass who has nursed him back to health — even if she is from a rival clan.
Abandoned by her family, Divana Campbell is both terrified and relieved when a rugged Highlander drags himself from the surf. Trusting Kennan is her only chance for survival — and by the time they arrive at his castle, she can barely imagine life without him. But as the heir to a powerful chieftain, Kennan could never marry the likes of her.
Together, they’ll brave tempests, pirates, betrayal, and ruin. But soon Kennan must decide what matters most: his thirst for vengeance or the woman who’s won his heart.
"With passion, precision, and consummate skill, Jarecki has penned an adventurous romance that is greatly enhanced by an exquisite depiction of life in the early 18th-century Scottish Highlands. Beautifully done."—Library Journal on The Highland Renegade
"Jarecki further enhances her reputation for crafting stellar Scottish romances by giving readers a knockout love story, with an action-packed plot richly imbued with colorful period details and a perfectly matched hero and heroine whose sensual exploits are hot enough to warm the coldest of Scottish nights."—Booklist on The Highland Renegade
"Flirtatious, sensuous romance and adventure fill the pages of this mesmerizing historical, and the undercurrent of Jacobite rebellion raises the tension."—Publishers Weekly on The Highland Renegade