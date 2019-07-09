Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Highland Rogue

Fans of Diana Gabaldon and Hannah Howell will devour this Scottish romance about a courageous Highlander who falls for a strong-willed lass on the treacherous high seas.

Heir to the chieftainship of one of the most powerful clans in the Highlands, Kennan Cameron is sailing back to Scotland with a load of treasure when he is set upon by a ruthless band of pirates. Facing certain death, Kennan leaps from the ship, positive he’s taken his last breath.

Divana Campbell is a survivor. After suffering from smallpox, abandoned by her clan, and left to die on an uninhabited island, she is both terrified and relieved when a warrior drags himself from the surf. Grateful for the bonny lass’ help, Kennan vows to bring Divana back to his home, even though she is a member of a rival clan. As the two face a perilous journey back to Scotland, smoldering looks and flirtatious touches turn to loving and passionate nights. While Kennan can picture a future with Divana, the more resentful members of his clan may not be so willing to welcome her…
Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Historical / Scottish

On Sale: March 3rd 2020

Price: $22.98 / $28.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549126703

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Reader Reviews

Lords of the Highlands