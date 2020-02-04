Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Highland Laird
Fans of Hannah Howell and Diana Gabaldon will love this Scottish romance that combines a high-stakes action and sizzling romance.
Emma Grant has been sheltered and underestimated her entire life. Her blindness may set her apart, but she’s just as fierce and loyal as any of her clansmen. So when she catches word that her brother’s best friend is in jail, she doesn’t hesitate to race to the brawny Highlander’s rescue.
Laird Ciar MacDougall is on a vital mission for Scotland when he witnesses a murder-and then is blamed for the death and thrown into a Redcoat prison to rot. He never thought he’d be broken out by a slip of a lass and her faithful hound. But now they’re outlaws on the run. And as their enemies circle ever closer, he will have to choose between saving his country or the woman who’s captured his heart.
"With passion, precision, and consummate skill, Jarecki has penned an adventurous romance that is greatly enhanced by an exquisite depiction of life in the early 18th-century Scottish Highlands. Beautifully done."—Library Journal on The Highland Renegade
"Jarecki further enhances her reputation for crafting stellar Scottish romances by giving readers a knockout love story, with an action-packed plot richly imbued with colorful period details and a perfectly matched hero and heroine whose sensual exploits are hot enough to warm the coldest of Scottish nights."—Booklist on The Highland Renegade
"Flirtatious, sensuous romance and adventure fill the pages of this mesmerizing historical, and the undercurrent of Jacobite rebellion raises the tension."—Publishers Weekly on The Highland Renegade