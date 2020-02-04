The Highland Laird

Fans of Hannah Howell and Diana Gabaldon will love this Scottish romance that combines a high-stakes action and sizzling romance.





Emma Grant has been sheltered and underestimated her entire life. Her blindness may set her apart, but she’s just as fierce and loyal as any of her clansmen. So when she catches word that her brother’s best friend is in jail, she doesn’t hesitate to race to the brawny Highlander’s rescue.





Laird Ciar MacDougall is on a vital mission for Scotland when he witnesses a murder-and then is blamed for the death and thrown into a Redcoat prison to rot. He never thought he’d be broken out by a slip of a lass and her faithful hound. But now they’re outlaws on the run. And as their enemies circle ever closer, he will have to choose between saving his country or the woman who’s captured his heart.