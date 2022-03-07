Some Dukes Have All the Luck
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Some Dukes Have All the Luck

by Christina Britton

Forever Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781538710418

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $9.99

ON SALE: November 8th 2022

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Historical / Regency

PAGE COUNT: 352

ebook

Miss Bronwyn Pickering is odd and awkward, and a constant disappointment to her social climbing parents. When she fails to find a titled husband one too many times, they decide to banish her from the Isle of Synne, the island home she has grown to love, until she can do her duty to their family. Desperate to remain with her friends and her work studying the insects of Synne, she accepts the proposal from the first man to ask her: a wickedly magnetic gambling hell owner who wants nothing more than a marriage of convenience. It's ideal, really: she can complete her research while looking after his young wards, and he can return to his business in London. But she soon learns her fiancé is in fact a duke, and what should have been a simple, inconsequential marriage has now become much more complicated.

Ash Hawkins, Duke of Buckley, has spent half a lifetime distancing himself from his father's legacy, all while drowning under an ocean of guilt that he failed to save his mother and the rest of the people his father hurt. That guilt is doubled when he unexpectedly becomes guardian to three young girls. He decides that a wife will be just the thing to provide his wards with the family they so desperately need. When Miss Pickering stumbles into his path like a petite, bespectacled gift, he makes her an offer on the spot, and is relieved when she accepts. They can marry and quickly go their separate ways. But soon she is infiltrating every part of his life, and he begins to think that perhaps he might finally be worthy of love.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"This is a knockout."—Publishers Weekly on A Duke Worth Fighting For, starred review
"First-rate Regency fun!"—Grace Burrowes, New York Times bestselling author, on Someday My Duke Will Come
"Moving and heartfelt."—Kirkus Reviews on Someday My Duke Will Come
"Swoonworthy romance."—Publishers Weekly on Someday My Duke Will Come
"Christina Britton proves she has mastered the craft of engaging Regency romance."—Shelf Awareness on Someday My Duke Will Come
"Britton imbues her irresistible couple with impressive psychological depth, and the charming supporter characters of cunning Lady Olivia and rascally Quincy, Peter's best friend, steal every scene they're in. Readers will be hooked."—Publishers Weekly on A Good Duke Is Hard to Find, starred review
"Irresistible... Britton's historical romance is deeply gratifying."—Publishers Weekly on The Viscount's Promise, starred review
"I'd read another Britton book in a heartbeat."—Minerva Spencer, author of Dangerous, on With Love in Sight
"With Love in Sight is a delightful Regency romance."—RandeeGreen.com
"I was enchanted by this delightful story and highly recommend it."—With Love for Books on With Love in Sight
Read More Read Less

Isle of Synne