Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Someday My Duke Will Come

Someday My Duke Will Come

by

Don’t miss the second book in the series New York Times bestselling author Grace Burrowes calls “first-rate Regency fun!”
Read More

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Historical / Regency

On Sale: January 26th 2021

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 400

ISBN-13: 9781538717509

Forever Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"First-rate Regency fun!"—Grace Burrowes, New York Times bestselling author
"Britton (A Match Made in London) imbues her irresistible couple with impressive psychological depth, and the charming supporter characters of cunning Lady Olivia and rascally Quincy, Peter's best friend, steal every scene they're in. Readers will be hooked."—Publishers Weekly
"Irresistible... Britton's historical romance is deeply gratifying."—Publishers Weekly on The Viscount's Promise
"I'd read another Britton book in a heartbeat."—Minerva Spencer, author of Dangerous, on With Love in Sight
"With Love in Sight is a delightful Regency romance."—RandeeGreen.com
"I was enchanted by this delightful story and highly recommend it."—With Love for Books on With Love in Sight
Read More Read Less

Isle of Synne