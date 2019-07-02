A Reading Getaway to Debbie Mason’s Harmony Harbor

(Harmony Harbor #1) Sophie DiRossi loved growing up in Harmony Harbor. But after fleeing in shame many years ago, it's the last place she wants to be. Now left homeless by a fire, she’s forced to go back to the town that harbors a million secrets, including her own.

Her return is a shock to everyone, especially firefighter Liam Gallagher. Seeing her again after all these years sparks a desire so fierce it takes his breath away. Now Liam is determined to do whatever it takes to show Sophie that they deserve a second chance at love, even if their secrets threaten to keep them apart.