A Reading Getaway to Debbie Mason’s Harmony Harbor
Ready for a getaway?
We may not have frequent access to the beach during summertime, but the best part of Debbie Mason’s Harmony Harbor is we can take a trip there whenever we want. Whether you’re in the mood for Christmas in July, sand between your toes, or hanging out with the locals, Harmony Harbor is sure to transport you to the town of your dreams…
(Harmony Harbor #1) Sophie DiRossi loved growing up in Harmony Harbor. But after fleeing in shame many years ago, it's the last place she wants to be. Now left homeless by a fire, she’s forced to go back to the town that harbors a million secrets, including her own.
Her return is a shock to everyone, especially firefighter Liam Gallagher. Seeing her again after all these years sparks a desire so fierce it takes his breath away. Now Liam is determined to do whatever it takes to show Sophie that they deserve a second chance at love, even if their secrets threaten to keep them apart.
(Harmony Harbor #1.5) It’s been eight years since Michael Gallagher has laid eyes on Shay Angel–back when he was a boy from the most prominent family in town and she was a girl from the wrong side of the tracks. He hadn’t cared about their differences back then... until one bad decision landed her in jail.
Now Michael’s back in town for the holidays and Shay has gone missing. He's intent on finding her. But the only problem is that now he's a district attorney, and it looks like Shay is once again on the wrong side of the law.
(Harmony Harbor #5) FBI agent Michael Gallagher never dreamed that his job would bring him back to his hometown. Or that one of his best leads would be the woman he once loved—the woman he still loves. He regrets the way they ended, and he’d do anything to make things right with her now.
Shay Angel wants to leave the past behind her. And that includes Michael Gallagher, the only man she's ever loved. The only problem is that she and her family need help, and it just so happens that Michael's the best person for the job...
(Harmony Harbor #6) There’s nothing Jenna Bell loves more than a happily-ever-after. That’s why being a wedding planner is her dream job—until the groom is Logan Gallagher. She’s had a crush on him for as long as she can remember. And now she has to make his day magical as he walks down the aisle without her.
(Harmony Harbor #7) With her dreams of being a wedding dress designer suddenly over, Arianna Bell isn’t expecting a jolly Christmas. That is until her high school sweetheart Connor Gallagher returns to town and his mere presence makes her pulse race. But just as the pair start contemplating their reconciliation, they discover that they'll be opponents in the upcoming mayoral race. Will the pair have their chance at love and success or will life force them to choose?
(Harmony Harbor #8) Wedding fever has taken over Harmony Harbor this summer, and the local matchmakers have set their sights on Theia Lawson, a former navy pilot who’s in town for a stay at Greystone Manor. But Firefighter Marco DiRossi wants to beat the matchmakers at their own game so he conspires with Theia to pretend they’ve already fallen in love. It’s only for the summer. What could go wrong?
(Harmony Harbor #9) It’s Evangeline Christmas’s favorite time of the year. But instead of putting up decorations, she’s worrying about saving her year-round holiday shop from powerful real estate developer Caine Elliot. Now she’s risking everything on an unusual proposition she hopes the handsome CEO won’t refuse.