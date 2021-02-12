Give Your Next Book Club Meeting a Taste of France

When D’Arcy arrives at the Chateau Lieu des Reves, she doesn’t shy away from indulging in the homemade pastries and food prepared for guests. Whether it’s that first dinner with Josh or the romantic picnic they share—there’s always something delicious on the menu in France. To create your own decadent French picnic, Natasha Lester has some suggestions: […]