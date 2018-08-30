Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Josefina López
Born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico in 1969, Josefina López was five years old when she and her family immigrated to the United States and settled in East Los Angeles. Best known for co-authoring the film Real Women Have Curves, Josefina is the recipient of a number of awards and accolades, including formal recognition from U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer’s 7th Annual “Women Making History” banquet in 1998 and a screenwriting fellowship from the California Arts Council in 2001. She, along with Real Women Have Curves co-author George La Voo, won the Humanitas Prize for Screenwriting in 2002, The Gabriel Garcia Marquez Award from L.A. Mayor in 2003, and the Artist-in-Residency grant from the NEA/TCG for 2007.Read More
Hungry Woman in Paris is her first novel: Josefina resides in Boyle Heights and considers herself a “Renaissance Woman”.
Hungry Woman in Paris is her first novel: Josefina resides in Boyle Heights and considers herself a “Renaissance Woman”.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Hungry Woman in Paris
A journalist and activist, Canela believes passion is essential to life; but lately passion seems to be in short supply. It has disappeared from her…