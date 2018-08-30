Josefina López

Born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico in 1969, Josefina López was five years old when she and her family immigrated to the United States and settled in East Los Angeles. Best known for co-authoring the film Real Women Have Curves, Josefina is the recipient of a number of awards and accolades, including formal recognition from U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer’s 7th Annual “Women Making History” banquet in 1998 and a screenwriting fellowship from the California Arts Council in 2001. She, along with Real Women Have Curves co-author George La Voo, won the Humanitas Prize for Screenwriting in 2002, The Gabriel Garcia Marquez Award from L.A. Mayor in 2003, and the Artist-in-Residency grant from the NEA/TCG for 2007.



Hungry Woman in Paris is her first novel: Josefina resides in Boyle Heights and considers herself a “Renaissance Woman”.