The moment she met Callen Hayes, eleven-year-old Jessica Creswell knew he was a broken prince. Her prince. They became each other’s refuge, a safe and magical place far from their troubled lives. Until the day Callen kissed her—Jessica’s first real, dreamy kiss—and then disappeared from her life without a word.

Years later, everyone knows who Callen Hayes is. Famous composer. Infamous bad boy. What no one knows is that Callen’s music is now locked deep inside, trapped behind his own inner demons. It’s only when he withdraws to France to drink his way through the darkness that Callen stumbles into the one person who makes the music return. Jessica. His Jessie. And she still tastes of fresh, sweet innocence . . . even as she sets his blood on fire.

But they don’t belong in each other’s worlds anymore. There are too many mistakes. Too many secrets. Too many lies. All they have is that instinctive longing, that need—and something that looks dangerously like love.





Praise for More Than Words

“Sheridan explores the power of first love in a tale of childhood friends parted and reunited.” — Publisher’s Weekly





“A modern fairy tale, the well-crafted romance and beautiful French setting will take readers by surprise. Sheridan is one to watch.”— Kirkus Reviews





“Simply perfect. There is no love story like a Mia Sheridan love story. I was absolutely swept up in Callen and Jessie, and fell for them just as hard as they fell for each other. I loved it.”— A.L. Jackson, New York Times Bestselling Author





“More than Words is Mia Sheridan at her best! The story of love, heartbreak and second chances … each scene was beautifully written and paired with breathtaking imagery and epic love.” — Alessandra Torre, New York Times Bestselling Author





“Some love stories touch your soul so deeply, they stay with you long after you’ve finished reading. More Than Words by Mia Sheridan is such a story.” — Katy Regnery, New York Times Bestselling Author