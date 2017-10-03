Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
More Than Words
A Love Story
No one lays open the heart and soul quite like New York Times bestselling author Mia Sheridan in this heart-wrenching love story about destiny, second chances, and the healing power of love set in the beautiful countryside in France.
Named on of the “Best Romance Books of 2018” by BookBub!
The moment she met Callen Hayes, eleven-year-old Jessica Creswell knew he was a broken prince. Her prince. They became each other’s refuge, a safe and magical place far from their troubled lives. Until the day Callen kissed her—Jessica’s first real, dreamy kiss—and then disappeared from her life without a word.
Years later, everyone knows who Callen Hayes is. Famous composer. Infamous bad boy. What no one knows is that Callen’s music is now locked deep inside, trapped behind his own inner demons. It’s only when he withdraws to France to drink his way through the darkness that Callen stumbles into the one person who makes the music return. Jessica. His Jessie. And she still tastes of fresh, sweet innocence . . . even as she sets his blood on fire.
But they don’t belong in each other’s worlds anymore. There are too many mistakes. Too many secrets. Too many lies. All they have is that instinctive longing, that need—and something that looks dangerously like love.
Praise for More Than Words
“Sheridan explores the power of first love in a tale of childhood friends parted and reunited.” — Publisher’s Weekly
“A modern fairy tale, the well-crafted romance and beautiful French setting will take readers by surprise. Sheridan is one to watch.”— Kirkus Reviews
“Simply perfect. There is no love story like a Mia Sheridan love story. I was absolutely swept up in Callen and Jessie, and fell for them just as hard as they fell for each other. I loved it.”— A.L. Jackson, New York Times Bestselling Author
“More than Words is Mia Sheridan at her best! The story of love, heartbreak and second chances … each scene was beautifully written and paired with breathtaking imagery and epic love.” — Alessandra Torre, New York Times Bestselling Author
“Some love stories touch your soul so deeply, they stay with you long after you’ve finished reading. More Than Words by Mia Sheridan is such a story.” — Katy Regnery, New York Times Bestselling Author
Edition: Unabridged
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A modern fairy tale, the well-crafted romance and beautiful French setting will take readers by surprise. Sheridan is one to watch."—Kirkus Reviews
"Sheridan explores the power of first love in a tale of childhood friends parted and reunited."—Publisher's Weekly
"More than Words is Mia Sheridan at her best! The story of love, heartbreak and second chances ... each scene was beautifully written and paired with breathtaking imagery and epic love."—Alessandra Torre, New York Times Bestselling Author
"Simply perfect. There is no love story like a Mia Sheridan love story. I was absolutely swept up in Callen and Jessie, and fell for them just as hard as they fell for each other. I loved it."—A.L. Jackson, New York Times bestselling author
"Some love stories touch your soul so deeply, they stay with you long after you've finished reading. More Than Words by Mia Sheridan is such a story."—Katy Regnery, New York Times bestselling author
"If you loved Archer's Voice, you will love Most of All You...The writing was truly beautiful and just sweeps you away into the story."—Aestas Book Blog on Most of All You
"Exquisitely written and utterly unique, this is the touching tale of two broken people...and their journey of healing."—Natasha is a Book Junkie on Most of All You
"This is a story that will no doubt own you---a tale of love, determination, hope and healing brought to life by that intangible magic we've come to expect from Mia Sheridan."—Vilma Iris on Most of All You
Most of All You received the rare and coveted 5 Star Gold Pick review from RT Book Reviews! "Heartbreaking...inspiring, uplifting and raw..."—RT Book Reviews on Most of All You
"Mia Sheridan has outdone herself with this beautiful, uplifting story of two broken souls finding themselves and each other. I savored each word of Most of All You. This story will stay with me forever."—Corinne Michaels, New York Times bestselling author on Most of All You
"Once again, Sheridan proves why she's an automatic purchase. With heart and finesse, she paints a romance in Most of All You that will captivate you, heal you, and make you believe that love can conquer all. An absolute five star must read."—
K. Bromberg, New York Times bestselling author on Most of All You
"I love the men Mia writes. She's able to create sensitive real men with insane sex appeal. "
—Renee Carlino, USA Today bestselling author on Most of All You
"Utterly mesmerizing. An exquisite, beautifully written romance."—Samantha Young, New York Times bestselling author on Most of All You
"Mia takes the gritty pieces of two broken people and eloquently weaves a soulful story about the healing power of compassion and unconditional love."—JB Salsbury, New York Times bestselling author on Most of All You