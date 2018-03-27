Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Sophie Loubière

Sophie Loubière is a novelist, journalist, and radio producer. The author of five novels, several detective short stories and a children’s book, Sophie Loubière won the Lion Noir prize and the Ville de Mauves-sur-Loire prize for The Stone Boy. She is also the winner of the SACD Meilleur Jeune Auteur Radio prize for her work in radio.
