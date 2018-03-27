Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sophie Loubière
Sophie Loubière is a novelist, journalist, and radio producer. The author of five novels, several detective short stories and a children’s book, Sophie Loubière won the Lion Noir prize and the Ville de Mauves-sur-Loire prize for The Stone Boy. She is also the winner of the SACD Meilleur Jeune Auteur Radio prize for her work in radio.Read More
By the Author
The Stone Boy
The bestselling French phenomenon, winner of the Prix Lion Noir, now available in English for the first time...When Madame Préau returns to her own house…