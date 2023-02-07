Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Be sure to read this year’s Newbery Medal and Coretta Scott King Author Award Winner, FREEWATER!

Video Content

Essays

January 20 2023

Activism In and About Children’s Books by Ami Polonsky

Read full article

Ami Polonsky
Praise for WORLD MADE OF GLASS
EIGHT STARS FOR JUST JERRY!