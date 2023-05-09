Orders over $45 ship FREE

Indigenous Ingenuity
Indigenous Ingenuity

A Celebration of Traditional North American Knowledge

by Deidre Havrelock

by Edward Kay

On Sale

May 9, 2023

Page Count

272 Pages

Publisher

Christy Ottaviano Books

ISBN-13

9780316413534

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / People & Places / United States / Native American

Description

A beautifully designed, interactive nonfiction work celebrating North American Indigenous thinkers and inventions. An important offering for fans of Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer

Corn. Chocolate. Fishing hooks. Boats that float. Insulated double-walled construction. Recorded history and folklore. Life-saving disinfectant. Forest fire management. Our lives would be unrecognizable without these, and countless other, scientific discoveries and technological inventions from Indigenous North Americans.

Spanning topics from transportation to civil engineering, hunting technologies, astronomy, brain surgery, architecture, and agriculture, Indigenous Ingenuity is a wide-ranging STEM offering that answers the call for Indigenous nonfiction by reappropriating hidden history. The book includes fun, simple activities and experiments that kids can do to better understand and enjoy the principles used by indigenous inventors. Readers of all ages are invited to celebrate traditional North American Indigenous innovation, and to embrace the mindset of reciprocity, environmental responsibility, and the interconnectedness of all life. 
 

