Just Jerry

Jerry Pinkney grew up in a large family packed into a tiny house in the 1940s, in a world where the segregation and marginalization of Black American people was the norm. He also struggled profoundly with a learning disability, and none of his family members were artists. But different key moments of his young life allowed him to develop awareness of his skill and find a space to develop it, while acquiring the strong values of patience, hard work, courage, and self-belief.



In Jerry’s moving collection of memories from ages 9 to 13, each chapter demonstrates the building blocks of how a young, brilliant artist was able to discover and pursue his talent under less-than-ideal circumstances. Short chapters collaged with dozens of black-and-white visuals straight out of Jerry’s sketchbook make for a special package befitting of this legendary artist who inspired generations of aspiring illustrators.