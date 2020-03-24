Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Leaders & Dreamers: A Collection of Prints
Leaders and Dreamers come together in this beautiful collection of prints from #1 New York Times bestselling author-illustrator Vashti Harrison.Read More
This inspiring book of prints features twenty celebrations of world-changing women. Vashti Harrison’s beloved illustrations of historical figures — scientists, activists, artists, and more — are the perfect gift for today’s young leaders.
This inspiring book of prints features twenty celebrations of world-changing women. Vashti Harrison’s beloved illustrations of historical figures — scientists, activists, artists, and more — are the perfect gift for today’s young leaders.
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use