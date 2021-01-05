This Is Your World

Discover the true story of iconic American painter and TV host Bob Ross in this official picture book biography.



Bob Ross continues to inspire young and old alike with his public television painting program, "The Joy of Painting," almost 30 years after the show went off the air. Bob Ross fell in love with painting and wanted to inspire others to find joy in their happy accidents. Follow his footsteps toward becoming a TV painter icon in this delightful and reverent picture book biography of a gentle soul who loved painting and teaching others how to paint too.